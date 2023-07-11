Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she’s missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time

Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates were given a task where they were offered tasty food and also asked to share their opinions as and when they were called.

The latest season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making headlines regularly. Recently, the housemates were given an exciting task in which they were offered tasty food such as cupcakes, burgers, and fries and also got to share their opinions. According to the rules, the housemates were given the option of hitting the buzzer if they did not find the conversation interesting. Two of the contestants, Pooja Bhatt, and Abhishek Malhan, were called together. They talked about how the equations have changed in the Bigg Boss house.

According to Abhishek Malhan, some contestants have become more proactive in the game after the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan. While enjoying the cupcakes, these two further discussed how much every contestant was missing their respective families.

Abhishek Malhan said that he cried his heart out because he was missing his family even more, especially after Weekend Ka Vaar, where co-contestant Falaq Naaz’s sister made an appearance. Abhishek said his emotions got triggered after seeing Falaq’s sister.

Abhishek was quoted as saying, “We can't deny the fact that we all have a mini Cyrus inside us who is terribly missing their families and are homesick.”

Pooja Bhatt stated that all of them were missing their families and had someone waiting for them in the outside world. However, she added that she was single and did not have anyone to even run her house.

Pooja Bhatt further added that she was missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time. She said that public opinion did not matter to her and that she had a conscience. The actress added that it mattered to her when her father said that she was on the right track. She also said that she was not someone who’s scared of public opinion.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw Cyrus Broacha’s eviction from the show. The comedian had to leave the show because of a medical emergency in his family.