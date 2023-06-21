Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Former friends Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani’s fiery face-off

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has captivated viewers with the latest episode shedding light on the reason behind Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani's fractured friendship.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

iya Shankar and Palak Purswani. (Credits: Instagram)

Intense drama has begun unfolding inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, captivating viewers and keeping them glued to their screens. Former friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani, who are now at odds, got into a bitter feud, as they came face to face in the latest episode, where Jiya revealed why their friendship ended. The television actress confronted Palak, saying what went wrong in their once-close bond. Jiya disclosed how Palak continued speaking with her ex-boyfriend after their breakup.

Recalling a specific incident, Jiya expressed disappointment, saying, “You attended my birthday party to be with me and wish me, but you ended up sitting with others and partying with them. You shared posts and pictures with them, flooding Instagram with their presence. It was my birthday, yet you didn't bother to extend a single birthday wish or post for me. You didn't even feel like talking to me. It may seem trivial, but it hurt me deeply because you were my best friend, and I would have done it for you. I was genuinely hurt by the incident because it was my birthday.”

Palak responded, stating, "I felt unwanted at the party, and I sensed that reaction from you."

As they began their conversation, Jiya grew frustrated with Palak not letting her speak. Jiya expressed her exasperation, saying, "Even now, you're not allowing me to talk. You don't listen." She added, "But you should have spoken to me!"

Palak argued, "We did talk about it, and I distinctly remember telling you that I was with you throughout the day. Things were fine, and I believed in letting it happen organically. I didn't want to give undue importance to that incident because it was your birthday."

Palak questioned Jiya if their friendship had dissolved because she didn't listen to her. Jiya affirmed, "You don't listen, Palak, and that's a fact."

Jiya then brought up another incident that contributed to the downfall of their friendship. She said, "I had a breakup with someone, and whenever we met, you would call that person and invite them everywhere. It seemed strange because you had never shown an interest in them before."

Palak clarified that Jiya should have been upfront about her discomfort with her ex's presence. Jiya added that she had communicated her feelings to Palak, but Palak continued to invite him. Jiya expressed, "It was very disturbing to me."

Palak concluded, "Even I was done, and it became extremely exhausting. My stance was that it was over."

Despite the confrontation, the rift between Palak and Jiya showed no signs of healing.

