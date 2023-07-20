Headlines

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman call it quits after two years of their relationship: Here’s what we know

Reports of Bella Hadid dating art director Marc Kalman started doing rounds back in 2020. After keeping their relationship a secret, the couple decided to make it official in July 2021.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

American model Bella Hadid has reportedly broken up with her longtime boyfriend, Marc Kalman. As per a report published in ET Online, the couple has separated on good terms and there are no negative emotions between the two. Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman who were believed to be heads over heels in love with each other were in a relationship for two years. According to a source close to the celebrity couple, "They were very much in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course. So, they decided to end things. Bella Hadid is a very nice person but struggles with the pressures of fame."

As per sources, Bella Hadid has decided to take some time off from work to recover from her Lyme disease. The sources claim that the supermodel is not in rehab and has never battled an alcohol or drug problem. They added that her split from Marc Kalman is amicable and she happens to be someone who believed in taking care of herself and has also been very open about it.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman's relationship timeline

The speculations of Bella Hadid dating art director Marc Kalman started doing rounds back in 2020. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple finally decided to make it official in July 2021. The reports also suggested that Marc Kalman was planning to propose to Bella Hadid last year. The reports further claimed that the couple was planning to be engaged, and wanted to have a California wedding.

Bella Hadid battling Lyme disease

Bella Hadid has been suffering from Lyme disease, a bacterial infection for the last couple of months. Talking about dealing with the health scare, she was quoted saying in one of her TikTok posts, "Basically, the nerve pain from my jaw went down my entire body's entire meridian, and to the touch, everywhere all the way down my body through all my lymph nodes. This pain, man. Something real different. Real different."

