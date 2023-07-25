Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Pakistan’s film certification board is seeking clearance from the provincial board before giving Barbie a green signal for its release in the country.

Hollywood fantasy comedy Barbie has enjoyed tremendous success at the worldwide box office, including a strong performance in the Indian box office as well. However, fans of the movie in Pakistan will have to wait a little longer to catch it on the big screen. Barbie’s release has been postponed in Pakistan as the country’s film certification board is awaiting clearance from the provincial board. According to a report in The Independent, the delay has been attributed to some objectionable content that needs to be addressed before the film can be given the green signal for release.

Barbie screening in Pakistan delayed

Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab film censor board, opened up about the matter during an interaction with The Guardian. Although he did not mention any particular scene, he was quoted as saying that they will review the film before its release in the country.

Barbie at the India box office

Exceeding the expectations of trade experts, the Hollywood drama managed to mint around Rs 5 crore in India on its opening day. The collections reached Rs 6.5 crore by Saturday. Now, it has collected a total of Rs 18.50 crore in India. Barbie locked horns with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

About Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie features Margot Robbie as a stereotypical Barbie doll, and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It further stars Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera in supporting roles. The film revolves around Barbie who is losing her charm and decides to travel to the real world in order to fix her fantasy Barbie Land. The movie shares their journey of self-discovery after facing an existential crisis.

Mira Rajput not happy with Barbie

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput believes that Barbie falls short of Bollywood standards. She feels that the song-and-dance sequences in the Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie-starrer are not on a par with B-town numbers.