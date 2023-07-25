Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Headlines

Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786: Watch

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Pakistan’s film certification board is seeking clearance from the provincial board before giving Barbie a green signal for its release in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hollywood fantasy comedy Barbie has enjoyed tremendous success at the worldwide box office, including a strong performance in the Indian box office as well. However, fans of the movie in Pakistan will have to wait a little longer to catch it on the big screen. Barbie’s release has been postponed in Pakistan as the country’s film certification board is awaiting clearance from the provincial board. According to a report in The Independent, the delay has been attributed to some objectionable content that needs to be addressed before the film can be given the green signal for release.

Barbie screening in Pakistan delayed

Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab film censor board, opened up about the matter during an interaction with The Guardian. Although he did not mention any particular scene, he was quoted as saying that they will review the film before its release in the country.

Barbie at the India box office

Exceeding the expectations of trade experts, the Hollywood drama managed to mint around Rs 5 crore in India on its opening day. The collections reached Rs 6.5 crore by Saturday. Now, it has collected a total of Rs 18.50 crore in India. Barbie locked horns with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

About Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie features Margot Robbie as a stereotypical Barbie doll, and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It further stars Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera in supporting roles. The film revolves around Barbie who is losing her charm and decides to travel to the real world in order to fix her fantasy Barbie Land. The movie shares their journey of self-discovery after facing an existential crisis.

Mira Rajput not happy with Barbie

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput believes that Barbie falls short of Bollywood standards. She feels that the song-and-dance sequences in the Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie-starrer are not on a par with B-town numbers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE