Babil Khan pens heartfelt tribute to father Irrfan Khan, Here’s what he said

Babil Khan shares photo of father Irrfan Khan. (Credits: Instagram)

It’s been almost three years since actor Irrfan Khan’s passing. He left behind an irreplaceable void in the film industry. Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan, too, has chosen to tread the same path as his father and is now gearing up for his debut on OTT. Babil and his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, frequently share stories and cherished memories of Irrfan on social media. Recently, Babil took to social media and shared a photo of Irrfan gazing at his trophy from the 8th Asian Film Awards in 2014. Accompanying the image was a long, thoughtful note in which Babil paid a heartfelt tribute to his father.

Babil wrote that his father was not just an exceptional actor but also an extraordinary father. He went on to share the profound impact his father had on him, admiring Irrfan’s unwavering commitment to surpassing mere survival instincts and embarking on a creative journey driven by intuition. Despite the allure of fame, Babil said that Irrfan genuinely embraced the physicality of his celebrity status, even in the face of life’s uncertainties.

Check Babil’s post:

Babil consistently conveys his deep love and admiration for his father through his heartfelt posts. In one such post, he expressed his desire to inherit the seemingly unattainable mantle of his father's acting craft.

Babil's poignant message resonated with his and Irrfan's fans, who responded with emotional comments.

They said that Irrfan would have been immensely proud of Babil's journey in the industry, wishing him success akin to his father's.

"He would be so proud of you Babil. I wanna see you thrive in this industry just like your baba did. He was an amazing actor he still is for sure,” commented one user.

Babil recently made his debut in the film Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. He is also set to appear in an upcoming OTT series titled The Railway Men. As Babil continues to carve his own path, his love for his father and the impact of Irrfan's legacy remain deep.