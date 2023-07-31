Headlines

Entertainment

Amid divorce buzz, Fardeen Khan’s old interview on his wife and kids being the centre of his world resurfaces

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have been reportedly living separately for some time now. While the actor and his mother stay at his Mumbai home, Natasha Madhvani is in London.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Fardeen Khan who has stayed away from the limelight for the past few years is once again in the news. Recently, a report in the Times News Network claimed that everything was not well between the actor and his wife, Natasha Madhvani. As per reports, the couple is headed for a divorce after living separately for around a year. As the reports of their divorce are doing rounds, an old interview of Fardeen Khan is going viral on social media. During the interview, the actor had said that he was away from the movies for a long time as he wanted to spend time with his family.

Speaking during a 2020 interaction, Fardeen Khan was quoted saying that his wife and kids are the center of his world and he thoroughly enjoys being a dad. The actor further revealed that he is glad to spend his hiatus growing closer to his family.

Going by the reports, Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have been living separately for some time now. While the actor and his mother stay at his Mumbai home, Natasha Madhvani is in London. It is still not known what went wrong between them. However, a source claimed that they have been living separately for over a year. The source added that issues started cropping up between them and when they were not able to cope with the circumstances, they decided to part ways.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani got married back in 2005 in a grand ceremony. The couple has two children together, a daughter Diani, and a son, Azarius. Natasha Madhvani is the daughter of yesteryear actress, Mumtaz, while Fardeen Khan is the son of the late film star Feroz Khan.

What's next for Fardeen Khan?

Fardeen Khan is gearing up to make his acting comeback with the movie, Visfot, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. He will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi. The project has an ensemble cast with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala.

