Kriti Sanon promotes Adipurush as a must-watch for kids

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama Adipurush finally reached the cinema halls on June 16. Based on the epic Ramayana, the movie has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. Recently, Kriti Sanon on Instagram dropped a clip of a kid, along with the following note, “As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer...I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen...Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation...#Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film...Jai Siya Ram.”

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar recently reacted to Om Raut's directorial. Speaking during an interview, he revealed that although he has not seen the film till now, he has watched the teaser and trailer. As he learned about dialogues in Adipurush such as 'tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki' by Lord Hanuman (Devdatta Nage), he commented that director Om Raut has made an attempt to create a Marvels flick through Adipurush.

Prem Sagar added that his father Ramanand Sagar also used creative liberty while making the popular TV series, but he managed to understand Lord Ram and made only minor changes in the texts, not tampering with the facts.

In addition to this, he further talked about Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravana in Adipurush. He said that Ravana happened to be an extremely learned and knowledgeable person, someone who cannot be projected as a villain. Going by the texts, he did what he did as he was aware that he could only achieve salvation at the hands of Lord Rama.

Bankrolled by T-Series in association with Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The drama has been made on a massive budget of around Rs 700 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films.