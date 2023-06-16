Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kriti Sanon promotes Adipurush as a must-watch for kids

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar criticised Om Raut's Adipurush for Lord Hanuman's dialogues and Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravana. The film

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Kriti Sanon promotes Adipurush as a must-watch for kids
Adipurush has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama Adipurush finally reached the cinema halls on June 16. Based on the epic Ramayana, the movie has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. Recently, Kriti Sanon on Instagram dropped a clip of a kid, along with the following note, “As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer...I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen...Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation...#Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film...Jai Siya Ram.”

She urged the audience to witness Adipurush in theatres with children.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar reacts to Adipurush

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar recently reacted to Om Raut's directorial. Speaking during an interview, he revealed that although he has not seen the film till now, he has watched the teaser and trailer. As he learned about dialogues in Adipurush such as 'tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki' by Lord Hanuman (Devdatta Nage), he commented that director Om Raut has made an attempt to create a Marvels flick through Adipurush.

Prem Sagar added that his father Ramanand Sagar also used creative liberty while making the popular TV series, but he managed to understand Lord Ram and made only minor changes in the texts, not tampering with the facts.

In addition to this, he further talked about Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravana in Adipurush. He said that Ravana happened to be an extremely learned and knowledgeable person, someone who cannot be projected as a villain. Going by the texts, he did what he did as he was aware that he could only achieve salvation at the hands of Lord Rama.

Adipurush Film

Bankrolled by T-Series in association with Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The drama has been made on a massive budget of around Rs 700 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.