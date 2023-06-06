Search icon
Gabriella Demetriades shuts troll who asked ‘when is your wedding’

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their second child together.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Gabriella Demetriades shuts troll who asked ‘when is your wedding’
Model and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades.

Model and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades made headlines due to one of her Instagram posts. The mom-to-be dropped a couple of pictures giving us a sneak peek into her weekend. In the caption, she wrote, "A weekend #photodump#weekinphotos." 

If these photos are any hint, Gabriella Demetriades had quite a relaxing time during the weekend. The post also included a picture of her son Arik. For the unaware, Gabriella and Arjun Rampal are expecting their second child together.

Reacting to the update, an Instagram user asked her about her marriage plans with her beau Arjun Rampal. “When will u get married? u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality (sic),” wrote the user.

Reacting to this, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small-minded bigots.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

 

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal's love saga

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal met through mutual friends back in 2018. They had their son, Arik, in 2019. The model announced her second pregnancy in April this year. She posted some photos from a maternity shoot on the internet. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, "Reality or AI ?”

Arjun Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. They parted ways in 2019.

Arjun Rampal once revealed that he and his girlfriend Gabriella have no plans of getting married. The actor said,, “Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage."

