AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman to debut as music composer in this movie

Khatija Rahman, the daughter of renowned composer AR Rahman, made headlines recently. She is preparing to embark on her journey as a music composer in the upcoming Tamil drama, “Minmini.” Filmmaker Halitha Shameem took to Twitter and dropped a picture of Khatija Rahman from a composing session. The filmmaker wrote, "So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!"

Netizens React To Khatija Rahman's Debut

Netizens reacted to Halitha Shameem's post, and are super thrilled about Khatija Rahman's latest role. One user commented, “How exciting!!! I love Khatija's singing and now we get to hear her composing new music too!! Fantastic! All the best Khatija and team!! Also waiting for her independent tribute project "Kuhu Kuhu" (sic).” Meanwhile, another Twitter user penned, "Wow..Unexpected...Waiting for this little #Minmini magic... Best Wishes..."

Khatija Rahman On Her Debut

Khatija Rahman recently interacted with The Times of India, and talked about her debut as a music composer.

She said, “Last year, I was figuring out what I wanted to do. Also, I was singing and doing so many things at that point. I felt there was too much on my plate. But later, there was another project - also by a female director — that came to me. So, I called Halitha ma’am and told her things had changed, and asked if she still wanted me. I played her my independent track. After hearing that, she said, ‘This is exactly my vibe. I like your voice. I like your thinking. So, I want to work with you. I feel you can add value to the film.’ We decided to give it a try and take it forward.”

About “Minmini”

Made under the direction of Halitha Shameem, the Tamil drama will see Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore in pivotal roles. “Minmini” is touted to be a coming-of-age film that talks about two youngsters with survivor’s guilt. Filmed in Ooty and Ladakh, the drama is presently in the post-production stage. The release date of the flick has not been decided as of now. Director Halitha Shammem rose to fame with the Tamil film, “Sillu Karupatti.”