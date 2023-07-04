Anurag Kashyap joins cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo — His scenes will be shot in Kashmir

The latest reports surrounding the project claim that Anurag Kashyap will be seen essaying a crucial role. (Credits: Instagram)

As fans wait with bated breath to witness Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo on the big screen, a new addition has taken place to the film's cast. The latest reports surrounding the project claim that Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap will be seen essaying a crucial role in the much-anticipated movie. Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap had expressed his wish to die in Lokesh Cinematic Universe during an interview. The massive update on Leo has come as Thalapathy Vijay and the entire team are just a few days away from wrapping up the shoot of the forthcoming drama.

Anurag Kashyap is a part of Leo's cast

The actor and director will reportedly be seen in an interesting character in the film. If reports are to be believed, the makers will shoot some patchwork scenes in Kashmir and Anurag Kashyap's scenes are also expected to be shot there.

Talking during an interview with Indiaglitz, Anurag Kashyap revealed his wish to be part of Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial. He was quoted as saying, "I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an ardent follower of Kollywood.

About Leo

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, Leo will see Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha as the lead pair, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in prominent roles.

The movie already has two directors, Mysskin and Gautham Menon, and now a third director has also joined.

The music for Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While Manoj Paramahamsa has looked after the camera work, Philomin Raj has taken care of the film’s editing.

The makers have already unveiled the primary track from the film, Naa Ready, on Vijay Thalapathy’s birthday.