Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Anurag Kashyap joins cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo — His scenes will be shot in Kashmir

According to reports, the Leo team will be shooting some patchwork scenes in Kashmir where Anurag Kashyap’s scenes are most likely to be shot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap joins cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo — His scenes will be shot in Kashmir
The latest reports surrounding the project claim that Anurag Kashyap will be seen essaying a crucial role. (Credits: Instagram)

As fans wait with bated breath to witness Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo on the big screen, a new addition has taken place to the film's cast. The latest reports surrounding the project claim that Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap will be seen essaying a crucial role in the much-anticipated movie. Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap had expressed his wish to die in Lokesh Cinematic Universe during an interview. The massive update on Leo has come as Thalapathy Vijay and the entire team are just a few days away from wrapping up the shoot of the forthcoming drama.

Anurag Kashyap is a part of Leo's cast

The actor and director will reportedly be seen in an interesting character in the film. If reports are to be believed, the makers will shoot some patchwork scenes in Kashmir and Anurag Kashyap's scenes are also expected to be shot there.

Talking during an interview with Indiaglitz, Anurag Kashyap revealed his wish to be part of Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial. He was quoted as saying, "I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an ardent follower of Kollywood.

About Leo

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, Leo will see Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha as the lead pair, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in prominent roles.

The movie already has two directors, Mysskin and Gautham Menon, and now a third director has also joined.

The music for Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While Manoj Paramahamsa has looked after the camera work, Philomin Raj has taken care of the film’s editing.

The makers have already unveiled the primary track from the film, Naa Ready, on Vijay Thalapathy’s birthday.

    LIVE COVERAGE

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    Most Viewed
    More
    Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
    Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
    Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
    Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
    Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.