Ananya Panday sets the record straight on marriage plans amid Aditya Roy Kapur link-up buzz: Here’s what she says

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news for their rumoured romantic relationship. Although they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, their fans strongly believe they are a couple. Recently, Ananya spoke about her plans for marriage, saying she is too young and currently has no plans to get married. The rumours about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship started when Karan Johar hinted at it on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration together and walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha further fuelled rumours about their relationship.

Ananya Panday also talked about her diet and exercise routine. She admitted that she doesn't enjoy working out, so she eats less instead. However, she cautioned her fans that it's important to eat well and do exercises that they love.

Speaking out against cyberbullying, Ananya Panday urged everyone to raise their voices against this harmful behaviour. She acknowledged that many people suffer silently, and she decided to take a stand.

When it comes to fashion, Ananya Panday revealed that her father, Chunky Panday, is her fashion inspiration. She also mentioned that her grandmother, mother, and sister help her with styling.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming project, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She has two more films in the pipeline — Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and an untitled film by Vikramaditya Motwane.