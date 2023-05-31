Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Crew meets with a road accident in Telangana

Headlines

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

'Pure match winner': Harbhajan Singh surprised by exclusion of this star player in India's ODI World Cup squad

Saif asked Kareena to change her attitude while working with Vijay, Jaideep in Jaane Jaan: 'They are going to be...'

Meet woman who helps brother run Rs 73,090 crore firm, daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

'Pure match winner': Harbhajan Singh surprised by exclusion of this star player in India's ODI World Cup squad

Benefits of white pepper

Foods that make you feel bloated

7 Skincare mistakes to avoid to get healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Big Concern For India: Ahead Of World Cup 2023, Know The Teams With 'Highest Catch Efficiency'

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

Manoj Joshi sings Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai amid India's name change row: Watch

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Crew meets with a road accident in Telangana

The bus carrying the team of Pushpa 2 collided with another stationary PTC bus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is making all the right noises on social media. From the first look poster to the teaser launch, fans are super excited to see the actor as Pushpa. Now, as per the latest report, the team met with a road accident today. According to an India Today report, the accident happened when the unit was returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana on Wednesday. The vehicle, which was carrying the film’s crew, collided with another stationary PTC bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana.

The report claimed that two artists from the team Pushpa 2 were injured and were taken to the hospital. The team was shooting in the Srikakulam district.

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in crucial roles. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers released a teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday earlier this month. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

You can watch the teaser here: 

Allu Arjun also shared the first-look poster of his character on Instagram. The actor is seen wearing a saree and a nose ring. The paint adds an extra edge to this character. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!" The poster was released a day before Allu Arjun's birthday.

 

 

Allu Arjun also wrote a gratitude note to all the fans for sending the warmest greeting. It read, "Thank You all . Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever."

 

 

The first instalment of the film, titled Puhspa: The Rise, also featured Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Given the blockbuster performance of the first part, it is expected that Pushpa 2: The Rule will likely sweep the box office. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

Attention Small Savings Scheme investors! Submit Aadhaar by September 30, 2023, or risk account freezing

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet woman who is chairperson of Rs 4000 crore company, her family owns football club in UK, net worth is…

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE