Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Crew meets with a road accident in Telangana

The bus carrying the team of Pushpa 2 collided with another stationary PTC bus.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is making all the right noises on social media. From the first look poster to the teaser launch, fans are super excited to see the actor as Pushpa. Now, as per the latest report, the team met with a road accident today. According to an India Today report, the accident happened when the unit was returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana on Wednesday. The vehicle, which was carrying the film’s crew, collided with another stationary PTC bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana.

The report claimed that two artists from the team Pushpa 2 were injured and were taken to the hospital. The team was shooting in the Srikakulam district.

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in crucial roles. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers released a teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday earlier this month. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

You can watch the teaser here:

Allu Arjun also shared the first-look poster of his character on Instagram. The actor is seen wearing a saree and a nose ring. The paint adds an extra edge to this character. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!" The poster was released a day before Allu Arjun's birthday.

Allu Arjun also wrote a gratitude note to all the fans for sending the warmest greeting. It read, "Thank You all . Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever."

The first instalment of the film, titled Puhspa: The Rise, also featured Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Given the blockbuster performance of the first part, it is expected that Pushpa 2: The Rule will likely sweep the box office.