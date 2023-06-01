Search icon
Alia Bhatt joins Idris Elba in Gucci's 'gender equality' video

Alia Bhatt is the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt is making headlines for all the right reasons. From her Met Gala debut to being the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci, the actress has been in the limelight for quite a while now. For Alia, there is now one more reason to celebrate. She joined some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, like Julia Roberts and Idris Elba in a Gucci video for gender equality.

 

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in.”

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the Gucci video also features John Legend, Serena Williams, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Halle Bailey, Salma Hayek Pinault and Daisy Edgar Jones. The promo begins with Ozark star Julia Garner introducing herself. Later on, Salma Hayek  Pinault can be heard saying that she “chimes for gender equality”. Others acknowledge their support for “education, strength, dignity”. In the end, Idris Elba states, “We chime as one.”

 

 

Alia Bhatt’s fans showered her new campaign video with praise. “We absolutely love the campaign and we love you,” a comment read.

 

 

“Love u, Alia,” wrote one user.

 

 

Some called her a “superstar”.

 

 

Alia Bhatt recently became the face of Gucci. She is the first Indian to be announced as the global ambassador of the luxury brand. The Highway star attended the Gucci Cruise show in Seoul where she donned a mini black dress with polka-dotted cutouts. She complemented her look with black platform heels and wore a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

 Joking about the handbag, Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “Yes the bag was empty.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @gucci


 
 Alia Bhatt is set to reunite with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar directorial also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Alia has other projects in her kitty as well. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. That’s not all. Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

 

