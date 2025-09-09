As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films
ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrate Akshay Kumar’s 58th birthday by revisiting his most spectacular and superhit films. From Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Kesari and Special 26, explore the iconic movies that showcase his versatility and enduring stardom in Hindi cinema.
Akshay Kumar, fondly known as the “Khiladi of Bollywood,” celebrates his birthday on September 9. Over the last three decades, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with an incredible mix of action, comedy, and socially relevant cinema. On his special day, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most spectacular and superhit films that every Bollywood fan must watch at least once.
A cult classic comedy, Hera Pheri showcases Akshay’s impeccable comic timing alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The film’s hilarious plot and memorable dialogues have made it one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood history.
Akshay Kumar impressed audiences with his comic thriller performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Playing the quirky yet smart character Dr. Aditya, he balanced humour and suspense perfectly, making the film a massive hit.
This action-comedy blockbuster highlighted Akshay’s ability to blend romance, action, and comedy effortlessly. The film’s catchy songs and entertaining storyline contributed to its huge box office success.
In Rustom, Akshay played a naval officer embroiled in a real-life-inspired murder case. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, proving his versatility beyond action and comedy.
Based on the historical Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh showcased his flair for intense action and patriotic drama. Kesari was widely praised for its direction, cinematography, and Akshay’s performance.
In this film, Akshay Kumar played the role of a fake CBI officer, though the film is based on a true incident. Akshay Kumar did a spectacular job in the film.
Akshay Kumar’s career spans everything from thrilling action films to laugh-out-loud comedies and inspiring patriotic dramas. His versatility, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences make him one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.
On his birthday, revisiting these films is not just a tribute to his stellar career but also a reminder of why Akshay Kumar continues to dominate Bollywood with his charm and talent.
