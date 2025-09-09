Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection

After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in

Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here

Tanishaa Mukerji says 'outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood', controversial take sparks nepotism debate

Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?

Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

How Nepal Gen-Z protests put PM KP Sharma Oli in the spotlight? Know more about the veteran communist leader, politician

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

Celebrate Akshay Kumar’s 58th birthday by revisiting his most spectacular and superhit films. From Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Kesari and Special 26, explore the iconic movies that showcase his versatility and enduring stardom in Hindi cinema.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar, fondly known as the “Khiladi of Bollywood,” celebrates his birthday on September 9. Over the last three decades, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with an incredible mix of action, comedy, and socially relevant cinema. On his special day, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most spectacular and superhit films that every Bollywood fan must watch at least once.

Hera Pheri (2000)

A cult classic comedy, Hera Pheri showcases Akshay’s impeccable comic timing alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The film’s hilarious plot and memorable dialogues have made it one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood history.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Akshay Kumar impressed audiences with his comic thriller performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Playing the quirky yet smart character Dr. Aditya, he balanced humour and suspense perfectly, making the film a massive hit.

Singh Is Kinng (2008)

This action-comedy blockbuster highlighted Akshay’s ability to blend romance, action, and comedy effortlessly. The film’s catchy songs and entertaining storyline contributed to its huge box office success.

Rustom (2016)

In Rustom, Akshay played a naval officer embroiled in a real-life-inspired murder case. His performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, proving his versatility beyond action and comedy.

Kesari (2019)

Based on the historical Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh showcased his flair for intense action and patriotic drama. Kesari was widely praised for its direction, cinematography, and Akshay’s performance.

Special 26 (2013)

In this film, Akshay Kumar played the role of a fake CBI officer, though the film is based on a true incident. Akshay Kumar did a spectacular job in the film.

How has Akshay Kumar remained a superstar over the years?

Akshay Kumar’s career spans everything from thrilling action films to laugh-out-loud comedies and inspiring patriotic dramas. His versatility, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences make him one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

On his birthday, revisiting these films is not just a tribute to his stellar career but also a reminder of why Akshay Kumar continues to dominate Bollywood with his charm and talent.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerom
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid: 'Make nation not only productive, but...'
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid:
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter, drops cryptic hint of domestic abuse, betrayal, and...
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter
Jharkhand: Naxalite with reward of Rs 10 lakh killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
'Accept deal or pay the consequences': Donald Trump draws redlines for Hamas over hostage deal
'Everyone wants...': Donald Trump's ultimatum to Hamas over hostage deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE