Ajith Kumar’s latest photo breaks the internet — Fans wonder if his new physique is for Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar is one of those few actors who refrain from social media. However, that does not mean that fans do not wait with bated breath for any update on the Valimai star. Recently, another photograph of the South heartthrob went viral on the internet. The still shows Ajith Kumar in a snow-clad setting as he poses with a fan. He can be seen donning a black jacket and grey pants. The actor once again rocked his signature white hair and beard look. But what caught everyone’s eye was a fitter-looking Ajith Kumar.

Ever since the picture surfaced on the internet, netizens cannot help but wonder if the star's new look is for his forthcoming drama, Vidaa Muyarchi.

The film has not gone on the floors yet. The Veeram star has currently taken a short break from work and is enjoying some quality time with his loved ones.

Known to be extremely down to earth despite enjoying a massive fan following, Ajith Kumar is often seen obliging his fans with photos during his famous bike trips or/ and family holidays. More often than not, these posts end up going viral on social media

Ajith Kumar’s forthcoming films

Ajith Kumar has joined hands with filmmaker Magiz Thirumeni for his next movie. Touted to be an action entertainer, the project has been titled Vidaa Muyarchi. As the movie is in its initial stages, the cast has not yet been unveiled. Nevertheless, Anirudh has been roped in as the music composer for the project, while Nirav Shah is the head of photography.

Vidaa Muyarchi was announced on Ajith Kumar's birthday on May 1. Unveiling the title of the drama, the makers tweeted, “Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day! It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni.”