Abishek Ambareesh-Aviva Bidapa wedding: Rajinikanth, Yash lead wishes

The wedding ceremony took place in Bengaluru.

South actor Abishek Ambareesh has tied the knot with entrepreneur and model Aviva Bidapa June. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru in the presence of family and friends. The guest list included some big names such as superstar Rajinikanth, Yash and former vice president Venkaiah Naidu.



Some adorable sneak peeks from the lavish ceremony such as Abhishek Ambareesh tying the Mangal Sutra on Aviva Bidapa's neck, and Rajinikanth and Yash showering the newlyweds with blessings are doing the rounds on social media. Along with this, Yash's better half Radhika Pandit, Kichcha Sudeep, and Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini also attended the wedding.





The wedding photos feature Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa in mesmerising South Indian attire. The groom looked dapper in a beige kurta and dhoti set paired with sunglasses. Aviva Bidapa complemented him by picking an embellished red saree, gold jewellery, and a low-bun with gajra.





The wedding festivities of the couple commenced with the Haldi ceremony. This was followed by the Mehendi. Some glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities also made it to the internet.



The newlyweds even paid an emotional tribute to the groom's father Ambareesh, on his 71st birth anniversary. The duo danced on some popular songs of the veteran actor and politician. Abhishek Ambareesh dropped a clip of the performance on his social media handles with the caption, “Our humble tribute to the Rebel Star Dr Ambareesh on his birth anniversary.”

Before taking the plunge, Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa were in a relationship for a long time.



Who is Aviva Bidapa?



Aviva Bidapa is a renowned model,TV personality, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Her father, Prasad Bidapa, is a celebrity fashion designer.



About Abishek Ambareesh



Abishek Abishek is the son of ‘Rebel star’ Ambareesh and Sumalatha. The actor stepped into the industry in 2019 with the film Amar. At the moment, he is working on his next project, titled Bad Manners.



Abishek Ambaressh will reportedly play a police officer in Bad Manners. He underwent intense training for the role. The music for Bad Manners has been provided by Charan Raj. The cinematography for the movie has been done by Shekar S, whereas the editing has been looked after by Deepu S Kumar.