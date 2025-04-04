Throughout his career, Kumar became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a stalwart of Indian cinema, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. The actor, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

Here are the live updates: