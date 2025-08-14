Coolie Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Rajinikanth fans brave heavy rains, 6 am shows housefull in Delhi, Mumbai; fans celebrate Thalaiva

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
Coolie Movie Release and Review Live: Rajinikanth's latest ensemble action drama has stormed the cinemas, and the early reports are extremely positive.
Coolie: The wait is over, Rajinikanth's latest action drama Coolie has arrived in cinemas, and Thaliava fans have started storming the cinemas to catch his latest big screen adventure. On X, fans have shared early reviews of the film, mostly about the first half, and the majority of them are positive. We will share with you all the latest updates related to Coolie. Stay tuned.
In the heavy rains of Delhi, the 6 am show of Coolie went housefull. People are dancing outside the cinema hall, and inside they're welcomed in traditional celebrations. These visuals are testimony of Thalaiva's fandome.
#Coolie Celebration Inside Theatre...#CoolieFromAug14 #CoolieFDFS pic.twitter.com/n8SQzjTkQT— The Vibe Hub Telugu (@thevibe_reviews) August 14, 2025
This is not India
Dubai kannaaa!!
— Subbu (@subbusurya) August 13, 2025
In Delhi 6am show housefull verey level vibe the hall is full despite of heavy rains from 4am— Johnny(@Swayamkrushi01) August 14, 2025
Thalaivar magic #CoolieFDFS #Coolie pic.twitter.com/DOTYbOpsBo
From Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, to Muscat, Canada, and India, Rajinikanth's 50 years and the release of Coolie are celebrated with the loudest cheers and unprecedented enthusiasm of fans. Watch out for the madness.
Manasa Parikura Craze-uh dhan! #Coolie Mania Begins worldwide @rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial #AamirKhan @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan @hegdepooja @Reba_Monica @monishablessyb @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @ArtSathees… pic.twitter.com/YPy947PBel— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 14, 2025
Rajinikanth's films start with a title card of Super Star Rajini. In Coolie, the title card reveal got the loudest cheer as it celebrated the 50 years of Thalaiva. The introduction is a mashup of his iconic characters, and the response is something you should watch.
Entry Of #Rajinikanth #LokeshKanagaraj You Add Your— (@adipurush_ram) August 13, 2025
50Years Intro In Coolie #Coolie #CoolieThePowerHouse #Nagarjuna #CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/QbR3j5Il5A
Ever since the trailer of Coolie was dropped, fans were linking it to Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Movie enthusiasts were expecting that the film would lead to the biggest crossover of Rajini meeting Kamal Haasan's Vikram. However, Lokesh confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film. He issued a statement, putting all rumours to rest. Coolie isn't a part of LCU.
#Coolie from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/C21y01Ajh0— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 13, 2025
Several netizens took their reaction to X. A fan wrote, "#Coolie First Half Good. What an Interval Bang." Another fan wrote, "#Coolie - What an Excellent intro of superstar #Rajinikanth with Verithanamana elevation." One of the fans wrote, "Excellent first half Mystery holds on gripping first half with all vintage Rajni moments. I’m the danger interval. Nagarjuna mass. Anirudh BGM next level rocking… Just a decent second half is needed now. #Coolie winner vibes all over as of now.. Loki magic.
— Rakita (@Perthist_) August 14, 2025
#Coolie upper hand la undi reviews.#War2 ni @rajinikanth tokkesthadu complete ga . pic.twitter.com/WzxaX0mmag— 18 (@Salaar_444) August 14, 2025
— Venkatesh (@VenkateshRagu14) August 14, 2025