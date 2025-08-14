Twitter
Coolie Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Rajinikanth fans brave heavy rains, 6 am shows housefull in Delhi, Mumbai; fans celebrate Thalaiva

Coolie Movie Release and Review Live: Rajinikanth's latest ensemble action drama has stormed the cinemas, and the early reports are extremely positive.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Coolie Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Rajinikanth fans brave heavy rains, 6 am shows housefull in Delhi, Mumbai; fans celebrate Thalaiva
Rajinikanth in and as Coolie

TRENDING NOW

Coolie: The wait is over, Rajinikanth's latest action drama Coolie has arrived in cinemas, and Thaliava fans have started storming the cinemas to catch his latest big screen adventure. On X, fans have shared early reviews of the film, mostly about the first half, and the majority of them are positive. We will share with you all the latest updates related to Coolie. Stay tuned. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Aug 2025, 08:46 AM

    Even heavy rains had to bow down to Rajini fans

    In the heavy rains of Delhi, the 6 am show of Coolie went housefull. People are dancing outside the cinema hall, and inside they're welcomed in traditional celebrations. These visuals are testimony of Thalaiva's fandome. 

  • 14 Aug 2025, 07:25 AM

    Rajinikanth mania dominates the globe

    From Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, to Muscat, Canada, and India, Rajinikanth's 50 years and the release of Coolie are celebrated with the loudest cheers and unprecedented enthusiasm of fans. Watch out for the madness. 

  • 14 Aug 2025, 07:12 AM

    Rajinikanth gets 'massy tribute' on completing 50 years, fans go crazy on title card 

    Rajinikanth's films start with a title card of Super Star Rajini. In Coolie, the title card reveal got the loudest cheer as it celebrated the 50 years of Thalaiva. The introduction is a mashup of his iconic characters, and the response is something you should watch. 

  • 14 Aug 2025, 07:05 AM

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Coolie is a 'standalone film'

    Ever since the trailer of Coolie was dropped, fans were linking it to Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Movie enthusiasts were expecting that the film would lead to the biggest crossover of Rajini meeting Kamal Haasan's Vikram. However, Lokesh confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film. He issued a statement, putting all rumours to rest. Coolie isn't a part of LCU. 

  • 14 Aug 2025, 06:34 AM

    Coolie starts on a positive note, fans call the first half decent, focused more on the story

    Several netizens took their reaction to X. A fan wrote, "#Coolie First Half Good. What an Interval Bang." Another fan wrote, "#Coolie - What an Excellent intro of superstar #Rajinikanth with Verithanamana elevation." One of the fans wrote, "Excellent first half Mystery holds on gripping first half with all vintage Rajni moments. I’m the danger interval. Nagarjuna mass. Anirudh BGM next level rocking… Just a decent second half is needed now. #Coolie winner vibes all over as of now.. Loki magic.

