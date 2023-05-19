Search icon
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal Class 10 result TODAY at wbresults.nic.in

Once released, WBBSE Madhyamik results can be downloaded through the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

File photo

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to declare the result of West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results today, May 19. WBBSE Madhyamik result is scheduled to be declared at 10. Once released, WBBSE Madhyamik results can be downloaded through the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

LIVE Blog
19 May 2023
08:04 AM

WBBSE Madhyamik results will be available on the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

07:55 AM

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 date and time:

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10the result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am today (May 19).

