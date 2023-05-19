WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: West Bengal Class 10 result TODAY at wbresults.nic.in

File photo

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to declare the result of West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results today, May 19. WBBSE Madhyamik result is scheduled to be declared at 10. Once released, WBBSE Madhyamik results can be downloaded through the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.