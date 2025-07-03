US Opens Student Visas Sets Clear Rules Amid Deportation Threats Dont Obstruct Or Vandalise

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on Wednesday (local time) stated that student visa applications for the United States are now open and encouraged students to apply, while underlining that all visa decisions are taken keeping US national security in mind.