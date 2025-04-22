UPSC CSE Result 2025 UPSC Topper Harshit Goyal Interview I UPSC Result 2024 I IAS Topper 2025

In this exclusive interview, UPSC Topper Harshit Goyal, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 with flying colours, opens up about his inspiring journey to success. From daily routines to dealing with setbacks, Harshit reveals his complete UPSC preparation strategy that helped him secure a top rank in CSE 2025.