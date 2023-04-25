UP Board Results 2023: Meet Priyanshi Soni, Class 10 topper from Sitapur who scored 98.3 percent

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP) has announced the results of the UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 board results 2023, and just like last year, the girls have outperformed the boys this year. The UP Board Class 10 topper 2023 is Priyanshi Soni. According to the topper list released by the Uttar Pradesh board, a girl named Priyanshi Soni topped the UP Board Class 10 results in 2023. Know more about her in the video.