UP Board Result 2025 UPMSP Announces 10th12th Class Result CM Yogi Congratulates Students

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. At a press conference in Prayagraj, where UP board secretary Bhagwati Singh was also present, officials announced that the pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. More than 50 lakh students appeared in board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12, this year.