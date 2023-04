UP Board Result 2023: Meet Shubh Chhapra, who topped Class 12 with 97.80% marks

The UPMSP has declared the UP-board result 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th. In Class 12, Shubh Chhapra from Mahoba district has topped with 97.80 percent. He has obtained 489 marks out of 500 and got 1st rank in the state.