Undeterred by father’s abandonment, Sreeja tops CBSE 10th Board exam in Bihar

Meet Sreeja, Bihar topper of CBSE 10th Board exam. She was once abandoned by her father after her mother’s demise. Despite facing adversaries at an early age, she scored 99.4 per cent in the Board exam. Sreeja is a student of DAV School of Rajvanshinagar, Patna. She is living with her maternal grandparents. She has scored 100 marks in Sanskrit, Science and 99 marks in SST, Maths and English. Her family members and relatives expressed their happiness at this proud moment.