To promote girl child education, Hyderabad's Landvision launches LVE Foundation

Women's empowerment and girl child education are gaining traction in Hyderabad. Thanks to Landvision, a leading real estate company, for establishing the Land Vision Eshwaramma Foundation as part of its CSR initiative to engage in various social activities ranging from empowering women and girls to assisting old age homes and providing employment for youths, among other things.