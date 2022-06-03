Times Higher Education Awards: Shoolini ranked 2nd in Asia for support to students

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Himachal Pradesh was awarded the second prize by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia for their ‘outstanding support for students’. Dubbed the ‘Oscars of Higher Education’, the Times Higher Education Awards offer an important international platform to recognise and applaud outstanding leadership and institutional performance. The Asian Awards celebrate the achievements of the continent's higher education. Shoolini University, a pioneering University located in the foothills of the Himalayas, has taken the novel step of bringing the facility of Coaching to its students through a partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Under the programme, over 600 students have transformed their lives through coaching by 100 International ICF Credentialed Coaches. This has helped students develop the art of questioning at an earlier stage in life rather than in later years. Hailing the award, Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said he was elated to hear the news. “The University has been taking proactive steps to support the students in all possible ways. The Empower programme is unique as it involves over 100 certified coaches from across the world to provide guidance and coaching to Shoolini students.