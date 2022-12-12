Search icon
Three-medicine combination therapy is beneficial in patients with high-risk CLL: Study

According to a new phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute doctors, a three-medicine combination that drove chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) patients into profound remissions in a clinical study is very beneficial in patients with high-risk variants of the disease. The initial cohort of the trial, which included patients with any subtype of CLL, found that a regimen of acalabrutinib, venetoclax, and obinutuzumab produced deep remissions in 89% of participants. The new cohort, which exclusively included patients with high-risk CLL, found a similar deep-remission rate of 83%. The study's lead author, Christine Ryan, MD, of Dana-Farber, will present the findings at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The trial, conducted at Dana-Farber, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Stamford (Conn.) Hospital, and Lifespan Health System, in Rhode Island, involves 68 patients with previously untreated CLL, 41 of whom have a mutation and/or deletion in the TP53 gene in their tumor cells -- an abnormality associated with an aggressive form of the disease.

