Symbiosis Law School Nagpur invites applications for BA LLB/BBA LLB via SLAT 2022

Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, one of the most prestigious law schools in the country, is a proud wing of the globally renowned Symbiosis group of institutes. Symbiosis Law School Nagpur, popularly known as SLS Nagpur, is one of the finest centres for imparting legal education in central India. The pioneering institution is yet again calling out all the aspiring candidates to apply for BA LLB/ BBA LLB admission 2022.