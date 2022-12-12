Researchers explore effect of “me-time” on social interaction

According to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers, although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not. The findings were published in a special issue on solitude in the International Journal of Behavioral Development. Previous research suggests that spending too much time alone is associated with negative effects, like loneliness and emotional distress. Other studies have linked spending time alone with positive outcomes, such as reduced anger, anxiety and sadness. But this study uniquely evaluated how spending time alone relates to how people feel about interactions with others on the same day, and whether this link depends on the reasons someone sought solitude in the first place.