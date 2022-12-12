Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Researchers explore effect of “me-time” on social interaction

According to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers, although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not. The findings were published in a special issue on solitude in the International Journal of Behavioral Development. Previous research suggests that spending too much time alone is associated with negative effects, like loneliness and emotional distress. Other studies have linked spending time alone with positive outcomes, such as reduced anger, anxiety and sadness. But this study uniquely evaluated how spending time alone relates to how people feel about interactions with others on the same day, and whether this link depends on the reasons someone sought solitude in the first place.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.