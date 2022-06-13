Rajasthan Board 10th Result Girls have performed better by achieving 8438 pass percentage

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) on Monday, June 13 announced the result of Class 10 exam 2022. The girls have outshone boys in the Class 10 exam, the pass percentage of the girls was 84.38 per cent, while the pass percentage of the male students was 81.62 per cent.