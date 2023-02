Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur is the all India topper in NEET exam. Nalin scored 701 marks out of the total 720 marks. He shared his joy by saying, “I am very happy for securing first rank.” Nalin used to study for eight hours every day. Bhavik Bansal from Delhi secured 700 marks. Third topper Akshat Kaushik, who scored 700 marks, is from Uttar Pradesh.