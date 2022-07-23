Search icon
Puducherry school begins special classes for differently-abled children

Special classes for differently-abled children started at a Government Middle School in Laspettai under the inclusive education program of the New Education Policy. It is providing education from classes 1 to 5. The management claims that it is first such initiative in the nation.Headmaster Bhaskaran said, “We have to implement New Education Policy, a part of that is inclusive education. 15 students have already been enrolled. We have special teachers in our school. We have provisions for speech therapy, sensory physiotherapy and inclusive footwork. Special education is included in our school and is first such initiative in the nation.”

