Postpone NEET PG 2023 Key Supreme Court Hearing On Feb 27 All You Need To Know

The plea to postpone NEET PG 2023 was heard at the Supreme Court on Feb 24.The apex court has adjourned the hearing till February 27and seeks more information. Over 2 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the NEET PG 2023. The NBE told SC that if the exam is postponed, there is no alternative date to conduct it.