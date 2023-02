Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors to knock on PMO’s door; know why students have been protesting

Just weeks before the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 23, several aspirants and supporting doctors are adamant on their demand for delay. The doctors are now planning a big push with a joint representation to the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). All major organisations will be sending a joint representation to the PMO asking for a delay of 2-3 months in conducting the exam.