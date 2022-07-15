Phase 1 of Common University Entrance Test begins in Mohali

Phase 1 of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) began on July 15 in Mohali. Many students were seen outside the exam centre with their parents ahead of the exam. The delayed issuance of the exam Admit Card also caused trouble and confusion to several students and their parents. “My child got the admit card last evening. The centre was in Chandigarh and we came here from Bahadurgarh (Haryana),” a candidate's parent said.