Older adults likely to have greater chronic health conditions than generations preceding them: Study

According to a new study, older adults are more likely to have a greater number of chronic health conditions than the generations that preceded them. The study was published in the journal, 'The Journals of Gerontology'. The increasing frequency of reporting multiple chronic health conditions - or multimorbidity -- represents a substantial threat to the health of ageing populations. This may place increased strain on the well-being of older adults, as well as medical and federal insurance systems, adults older than age 65 are projected to grow by more than 50 per cent by 2050. The researchers also found that sociodemographic factors such as race and ethnicity, whether the person was born in the U.S., childhood socioeconomic circumstances, and childhood health affected the risk of multimorbidity for all generations.