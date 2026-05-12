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Updated: May 12, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

NTA Cancels NEET UG 2026 Fresh Dates Soon; CBI Probe Ordered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 amid allegations that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 amid allegations that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination.

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