NTA Cancels NEET UG 2026 Fresh Dates Soon; CBI Probe Ordered
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 amid allegations that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 amid allegations that the question paper had been leaked the night before the May 3 examination.