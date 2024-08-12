NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category in NIRF Ranking 2024. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the India Rankings for all the categories on Aug 12. The ranking is conducted by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Best Educational Institutions 2024 In India IIT Madras - Rank 1 IISC Bengaluru - Rank 2 IIT Bombay - Rank 3 IIT Delhi - Rank 4 IIT Kanpur - Rank 5 IIT Kharagpur - Rank 6 AIIMS Delhi - Rank 7 IIT Roorkee - Rank 8 IIT Guwahati - Rank 9 JNU Delhi - Rank 10