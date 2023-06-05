Search icon
NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

NIRF Best Colleges 2023 : Miranda College at number 1, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 released today for 13 categories. Delhi University’s Miranda House has once again retained its top position. Delhi University’s Miranda House has been at the top for the last seven years i.e, 2017. This year, Hindu College retained its second position.

