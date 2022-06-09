Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinsons disease Study

According to a new study by the University of Birmingham, older adults who start to experience bad dreams or nightmares could be exhibiting the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease, say researchers at the University of Birmingham. A new study, published in e-Clinical Medicine, showed that in a cohort of older men, individuals experiencing frequent bad dreams were twice as likely to be later diagnosed with Parkinson's as those who did not.