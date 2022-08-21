New model for predicting belief change Study

A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates the amount of dissonance, or mental discomfort, a person has from holding conflicting beliefs about a topic. Santa Fe Institute Postdoctoral Fellows Jonas Dalege and Tamara van der Do build on previous efforts to model belief change by integrating both moral and social beliefs into a statistical physics framework of 20 interacting beliefs. They then used this cognitive network model to predict how the beliefs of a group of nearly 1,000 people, who were at least somewhat sceptical about the efficacy of genetically modified foods and childhood vaccines, would change as the result of an educational intervention. Study participants were shown a message about the scientific consensus on genetic modification and vaccines. Those who began the study with a lot of dissonance in their interwoven network of beliefs were more likely to change their beliefs after viewing the messaging, but not necessarily in accordance with the message. On the other hand, people with little dissonance showed little change following the intervention.