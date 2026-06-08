NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Paper Setters In Lockdown Till June 21 To Prevent Leak; NTA Tightens Security

Ahead of NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, NTA have placed paper setters and those involved in preparing question paper under lockdown at undisclosed location. The move is part of security arrangements after cancellation of NEET May exam over paper leak allegations. According to reports, mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches and other communication devices are not allowed. Internet access has also been restricted, while entry and exit from facility are being closely monitored. Officials said this aims to prevent any possibility of information leaks.