NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED Tanishka Tops Exam 993069 Students Pass

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates can check their result at neet.nta.nic.in. or nta.ac.in. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test.