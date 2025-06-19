NEET Result 11 Girls From Maoist-Hit Khunti Cracks NEET Exam Received Free Coaching Struggles

NEET Result: 11 Girls From Maoist-Hit Khunti Cracks NEET Exam, Received Free Coaching, Struggles.... As many as 11 girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Karra in Maoist hotbed Khunti, have cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This is the first time that so many girls studying in any KGBV school in the state have cleared the prestigious national-level JEE Main exam.