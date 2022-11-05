EDUCATION
Researchers have determined the Martian crust has greater concentrations of the chemical element silicon, which may mean Mars' original surface may have been similar to Earth's first crust. The Martian surface is uniformly basaltic, a product of billions of years of volcanism and flowing lava on the surface that eventually cooled. Because Mars did not undergo full-scale surface remodelling like the shifting of continents on Earth, scientists had thought Mars' crustal history was a relatively simple tale. But in a new study, researchers found locations in the Red Planet's southern hemisphere with greater concentrations of silicon, a chemical element, than what would be expected in a purely basaltic setting. The silica concentration had been exposed by space rocks that slammed into Mars, excavating material that was embedded miles below the surface, and revealing a hidden past. "There is more silica in the composition that makes the rocks not basalt, but what we call more evolved in composition," says Valerie Payre, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Iowa and the study's corresponding author. "That tells us how the crust formed on Mars is definitely more complex than what we knew. So, it's more about understanding that process, and especially what it means for how Earth's crust first formed.The study, "An evolved early crust exposed on Mars revealed through spectroscopy," was published online on Nov 4 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
'I was going to die...': Honey Singh clarifies on Shah Rukh Khan slapping him during US tour
Kerala Lottery Results December 21: Karunya KR-685 Saturday lucky draw result TODAY 3 pm
Virat Kohli's pub in Bengaluru gets civic body notice for fire-safety violations
Here's why Hansal Mehta is calling Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light 'technically very poor'
'My mother instigated me against in-laws': Nikita Singhania's shocking revelation in Atul Subhash case
Russia: Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings in Kazan, video of 9/11 style attack goes viral
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 21, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Ferry-Navy craft crash: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found off Mumbai coast; death toll rises to 15
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 vs Shah Rukh Khan's The Lion King Mufasa box office battle: Who won?
Meet Dhatri Mehta, IIT Bombay student who scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2024 result, aims to pursue...
Rs 2.5 cr cash, gold and several properties: Raid discloses former constable's enormous wealth
Arrest warrant against cricketer Robin Uthappa? Know the reason
Jennifer Winget REVEALS friends called her 'mad' when she decided to marry Karan Singh Grover, become his second wife
Meet actress, former beauty queen, quit corporate law for films, made debut with Vicky Kaushal, became second wife of..
'People of Manipur continue to wait while frequent flyer PM...': Congress takes a dig at PM Modi's 2-day visit to Kuwait
'Happened with Aamir Khan in PK': Devotee accidentally drops iPhone in hundi in Chennai temple, authorities say....
'Deepika's audition video got leaked': Influencer mimics actress in courtroom drama, WATCH viral video
Russian missile attack damages 6 foreign embassies in Kyiv
Alisha Parveen reacts to getting SACKED from Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa overnight: 'I have no clue why I was...'
Strategic Recalibration: India re-establishes diplomatic foothold in North Korea's evolving landscape
How Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs is driving gender diversity, workplace inclusivity in the tech industry
Nature’s Beauty Unveiled: Introducing Prakritik by VI-JOHN
Jaipur: Death toll in LPG tanker collision rises to 14, more than 30 people undergoing treatment
'Respect you but...': Ameesha Patel takes a dig at Gadar 2 director, says 'will never play mother-in-law even if...'
PM's Kuwait visit: Stage set for 'Hala Modi' diaspora event, bilateral ties to get major boost, know what's on platter
Where is UPSC topper AIR 1 IPS Aditya Srivastava these days? Know his current posting
'I'm already in...': Malaika Arora shares secret after break up with Arjun Kapoor
Inside Govinda's million dollar swanky and luxurious Mumbai house
Orry CONFIRMS Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship, drops major hint with viral video; watch
US Attorney Breon Peace who indicted Gautam Adani in alleged bribery case resigns ahead of Trump 2.0 takeover
Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why he stood by Malaika Arora after her father's demise despite break up: 'There was impulse...'
Here's the stunning 250 kg cake featuring Ratan Tata, watch viral video from Bengaluru
Shah Rukh Khan's phone wallpaper REVEALED, photo goes viral; not Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, its...
Who is Taleb A? Saudi doctor accused in German Christmas market crash
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer for not saving Digvijay Rathee from eviction
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light in Barack Obama's favourite films of 2024, India didn't send it to Oscars
Want to rent your house through Airbnb? This incident might make you think twice
Meet man who cracked UPSC exam after 3 attempts, was asked 3 Idiots question that helped him become IPS, now he is...
Meet woman who donated Rs 16600 crores this year, is ex-wife of man with Rs 1979550 crore net worth, has given away Rs..
Online dating nightmare: How woman duped man of over Rs 55 lakh in a year
Meet actor with zero hits, still richer than Aamir, Ranbir, Ranveer, he runs Rs 10000 crore company, his net worth is...
Misleading titles and video thumbnails: How YouTube aims to target clickbait videos
Germany: 2 killed, at least 68 injured in suspected attack at Magdeburg Christmas market
Juggling between career and money management? Here are tips and tricks that will save you a lot of money in your 20s
Meet man, who once worked as salesman, got fired by his store owner, now his family is richer than Mukesh Ambani
Meet man whose father carried bricks as labourer, mother worked as cook, cracked UPSC at 22 to become....
Meet man, who left job at Google that paid him whopping Rs 20000000, took retirement at 29 due to....
'PCB wins over BCCI': Ex-PAK captain makes bold claim following resolution of Champions Trophy 2025 standoff
Viral video: Elderly couple steals hearts while dancing to 'Kala Sha Kala', WATCH here
Man spends Rs 55 lakh on his to-be bride, but what happened next will leave you stunned
Meet woman, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, became IAS with AIR...
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan arrives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her mom at Aaradhya's school event
DNA TV Show: BJP, INDIA bloc engage in word of war over BR Ambedkar row on last day of winter session
WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira steals show with her adorable dance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School
After Atul Subhash case, Gurugram man accuses wife of mental harassment, alleges she's demanding....
This man was once world's richest man once, owned private airline, 50 Rolls Royce, not from US, UK, he was from...
Shakira reveals how Chris Martin reached out to her after breakup with Gerard Pique: 'I got separated and...'
Haryana govt declares three-day state mourning to honour late Om Prakash Chautala
'Would never ever do this to my babies': Netizens slam couple for paragliding with their dog, WATCH viral video
Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj in elite list after match winning 77-run knock against West Indies
What is avian influenza? Know its cause, symptoms and prevention
'Shades of Zaheer Khan': Sachin Tendulkar left in awe with young girl's 'smooth, effortless' bowling action
Noida: Authority takes action, seals 27 apartments in Skytech Matrott society for unpaid dues in sector...
This is why Mukesh Ambani is most searched person in Pakistan, it is due to...
‘Indians Need Civic Sense’: Clip of Indian passengers sparks outrage over travel behaviour, video goes viral
‘Could take over BCCI or ICC’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer's huge prediction on spin legend R Ashwin
Sambhal: ASI inspect five shrines and 19 wells in Uttar Pradesh
Upendra Rao's film UI falls prey to piracy hours after release
'Horrible and Cringe': Kiara Advani's red latex outfit in Game Changer song 'Dhop' promo receives backlash from netizens
Can D. Gukesh, world chess champion can save his Rs 11.45 crore prize from heavy taxes? know here
Kareena Kapoor tries to calm Alia Bhatt as she appears stressed, watch viral video
MEA raises security concerns with US after Pannun threatens Ambassador Kwatra: 'It is our expectation that...'
Santosh: Oscars shortlisted film all set to release in India on THIS date
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani set to lead dialogue on India's global potential at Harvard conference
President elect Donald Trump and wife Melania's unexpected kiss steals spotlight at baseball game, pics go viral
'Rohit bhai, phone rakhein': Pakistan star hilariously recalls India skipper's forgetful incidents during 2023 World Cup
NASA alert! Massive 120-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on Christmas eve
Fans rejoice as Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor reunite at kids' annual school event, say ‘Nita Ambani ji ne…’
This is only single 10-star hotel in world, price for a one-night stay is whopping Rs 1000000, it is in...
Stock Market Holidays 2025: Complete list of BSE and NSE trading breaks for traders and investors, check here
‘Page to describe how he cheated’: Sobhita Dhulipala faces major backlash for sharing her love story with Naga Chaitanya
Setting new standards in healthcare technology through test automation excellence done by Pramod Kumar Voola
Watch: Mohammad Rizwan involved in heated on-field altercation with Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam plays peacemaker
Artificial intelligence driving revenue and transforming e-commerce landscape
'Was out all night, entered hotel at 6 am': MCA reacts to Prithvi Shaw's outburst on Vijay Hazare snub
Who was Bibek Pangeni? Influencer who passed away after long battle with cancer
'Struggling to speak Kannada in Bengaluru... Come to Delhi': Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra sparks online debate
Meet woman, who left her law career, cleared UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR 73, now posted as...
70-year-old Govind Namdev breaks his silence on dating rumours with 31-year-old star Shivangi Verma: 'Ek old man ko...'
Russia's Shadowy World of Espionage: Was General Kirillov a victim of secret war?
IND vs AUS: Australia announce 15-member squad for last two BGT Tests, 19-year-old earns maiden call-up
Who is YouTuber Ranveer Sisodiya, arrested in Noida for assaulting man on road?
Meet one of richest man in India, who is leading health sector in nation, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
World's highest divorce rate: This country has divorce rate of 92 percent, not UK, US, Canada, Japan, it is...
R Ashwin's call log screenshot is dream come true, guess whose names are there
Vanvaas X review: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma's emotional drama is 'a modern-day Baghban', say netizens
Karan Johar reviews Bandish Bandits season 2, calls it 'musical melange of mohabbat': 'It made me...'
Karnataka: Two village fight over ‘holy’ buffalo’s ownership, police conduct DNA test
'R Ashwin not treated fairly, wanted to leave....': Ex-CSK star makes bombshell claim
Yash Chopra actress reveals her mother beat her after bold photoshoot: ‘I got a tight slap then…’