Maharashtra News Congress Attacks BJP Over Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak Theft Of Youths Future
The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.
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The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.