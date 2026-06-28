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Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:49 AM IST

Maharashtra News Congress Attacks BJP Over Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak Theft Of Youths Future

The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.

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The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.

Maharashtra TET 2026
paper leak
Rahul Gandhi
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