Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: Over 83,060 students scored 90% and above marks

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the result for SSC or class 10 board examinations on June 17. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 result link has been activated at 1 pm while the pass percentage and other information was declared at 11 am.