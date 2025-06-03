JEE Advanced 2025 Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith, Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota Aagam Shah, whose father is a businessman and mother a homemaker, has an elder brother currently studying B.Tech at another IIT. He prepared rigorously with coaching from two institutes. Notably, Aagam improved his rank significantly from AIR 87 in the IIT Main exam to AIR 17 in the final JEE Advanced.