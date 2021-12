Jamia Millia Islamia University accredited with A++ grade by NACC

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC) on December 14. Elated over the development, JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said, “This milestone for the university reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by all members of the university including the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and alumni”.